Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in 'Aankh Micholi 2'. According to media reports, this film will be released in 2025.
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in the second part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film 'Brahmastra'. However, its release date has not yet been revealed.
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the second part of Kalki 2898 AD. This film will be released in 2027.
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the upcoming film 'Section 84'. The release date of this film has not been revealed.
'Aankhen 2' is also included in Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming films.
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the film 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'.
Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja
Sikander to The Diplomat: 6 Bollywood movies releasing in March
Veena Malik Birthday: Everything you need to know about this actress
Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja's net worth, profession revealed!