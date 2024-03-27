Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play THIS role in Yash's 'Toxic'

Kareena Kapoor Khan's name has long been associated with Yash's film 'Toxic'. 

However, it has been rumored that Kareena will play Yash's sister which is said that she has a significant role in the movie. 

Kareena Kapoor's first Kannada film

If the reports are to be believed, this will be Kareena Kapoor's first Kannada film.

'Toxic' director was keen to cast Kareena and while everyone thought she would play Yash's lady love, the director wanted her to take over his sister's role.

Kareena's role is said to be far more powerful than that of the leading lady's role.

Shruti Haasan

It is also rumoured that Shruti Haasan could play the lead role.

