Are Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth married? Here's what we know

Entertainment
On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari married in the Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Srirangapur, Telangana, according to Tv9 Telugu.
As per reports, the wedding was attended by the bride and groom's friends and family, and priests from Tamil Nadu performed pujas and officiated at the wedding.
Aditi Rao's maternal grandfather was the final monarch of Wanaparthy Samsthanam, and the family worships at the Srirangapuram temple, erected in the 18th century.
Nothing official has come out from the actor's side and nor they have released anything on their social media handles.
The couple met while acting in the 2021 Telugu film 'Mahasamudram', directed by Ajay Bhupathi.
They often make public appearances together at events and parties confirming their dating status.