Why did Sai Pallavi reject PR agencies?

South Indian actress Sai Pallavi is set to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.
Sai said she doesn't take the pressure of constantly being in the limelight. “My medical degree helped me stay grounded,” she said.
"After 'Premam' (Malayalam debut), they asked me to sign new films immediately, but I wanted to finish college without any pressure," Sai said.
“A woman I know in Bollywood told me to hire a PR agency. But I felt I didn't need it,” says Sai.
“I give interviews when I act in films. So why do I need a PR agency, I asked. They didn't have a clear answer either,” said Sai.
“She said it was important to talk about me even when I'm not acting in films. I asked why. Wouldn't it get boring if everyone kept talking about me?” said Sai.
Sai Pallavi's next film 'Ramayana' is being made at a cost of around 835 crore rupees. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil and others are also acting in it.
Following this, Sai Pallavi has also acted opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film 'Amaran', which is slated for release on Diwali.