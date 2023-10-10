Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares tips from her oral hygiene routine

Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that pulling oil is part of her daily oral hygiene plan and an important part of maintaining her health.
It supports and improves the excretion of toxins caused by numerous troubles and diseases.
She said that pulling out oil helps the indisposition of the jaw, and loosening of the teeth.
It prevents periodontosis, gum bleeding, and aphthae in the mouth decay and also prevents headache and migraine.
Pulling out also helps in chronic sinusitis, digestive problems, exposure to environmental toxins and non-specific exposure to toxins.