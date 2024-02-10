Entertainment

SPOTTED: Gauri Khan to Sania Mirza; celebs elevate style game

Gauri Khan, Sania Mirza, Siddharth Malhotra and others were spotted in the city throughout the day. Let's check out their pictures

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza was spotted in a bright red dress at One8 in the city

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan was spotted in a dress over which she wore a pastel green blazer at Mumbai airport

Kunal Khemu

Kunal Khemu was spotted at Mumbai airport in a beige t-shirt and shorts

Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Bollywood's cutest couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, were spotted at the Mumbai airport posing for the paps

Vaani Kapoor

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor was spotted in Khar, Mumbai donning a black top and cargo pants.

Adah Sharma

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma was spotted at the airport in a cotton-printed saree and red blouse. She was seen posing for the cameras

Shriya Saran

Bollywood actress Shriya Saran was spotted with her husband Andrei Koscheev at a popular restaurant in Mumbai, One8

