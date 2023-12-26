Entertainment

Spotted: Ananya Panday to Gauri Khan, celebs visit the city in style

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is hosting the Indian reality show 'Jhalak Dikhala Jaa' where she looked stunning in a silver holographic body hugging gown.

Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma also arrived on the sets of  'Jhalak Dikhala Jaa' in a white outfit as she is all set to be the show's new wildcard entry.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were papped at the airport leaving the Mumbai city for New Year vacation.

Ishaan Khatter with Mom

Ishaan Khatter was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his mom as the two take a flight to celebrate a destination New Years. 

Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia Andriani was out in the city taking her pet dog for a walk. She wore a blue high-neck sweater and a check skirt.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was seen visiting a dubbing studio in Bandra wearing a red and pink top and denim jeans. 

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan was seen at Tori restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra were she looked stunning in a black tube top, black pants and a green coat. 

