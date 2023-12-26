Entertainment

Kunchacko Boban- Meera Jasmine: Actors who celebrated Christmas 2023

Image credits: Instagram

Amala Paul

The actress celebrated her Christmas with her husband and shared a pic stating ' Santa’s Squad'

Image credits: Instagram

Pearle Maaney

The host- actress shared her pics with her husband and baby girl by stating ' Christmas is All About Memories and Magic '

Image credits: Instagram

Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban shared the pics with his family stating 'It’s the time for Christmas, Spreading joy, happiness, peace and love to everyone'

Image credits: Instagram

Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine shared the photo by stating 'Christmas always reminds us that no matter what… we are here and light is always within us '

Image credits: Instagram

Mamitha Baiju

Mamitha Baiju celebrated her Christmas in her hometown and shared a pic stating 'Christmas in hometown..Making it special with carol, amma's food & the full moon'.

Image credits: Instagram

Saniya Iyappan

 Saniya Iyappan shared her pic in a red dashing dress on her social media and said ' Merry Christmas' to her fans.

Image credits: Instagram
