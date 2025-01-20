Salman Khan to Shilpa Shetty: 7 Bigg Boss hosts without makeup looks

Entertainment
Karan Johar hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 1'. People are hardly recognizing him without makeup.
Anil Kapoor was seen hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. Now, Anil's no-makeup look has surfaced, shocking everyone.
Salman Khan has been hosting the show since 'Bigg Boss 4'. People are surprised to see Salman without makeup.
Sanjay Dutt hosted 'Bigg Boss 5' along with Salman Khan. Sanjay's age is clearly visible without makeup.
Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted 'Bigg Boss 3'. Now, Amitabh Bachchan's no-makeup look has been revealed.
Shilpa Shetty hosted 'Bigg Boss 2' in 2008. People say they are scared to see Shilpa without makeup.
Arshad Warsi hosted the first season of 'Bigg Boss' in 2006. In this picture, Arshad is seen without makeup.
