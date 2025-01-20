Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan diet plan: All you need to know

Entertainment
Feeding your children the right food is a difficult task. You have to think a lot before cooking anything for them. Like every woman, Kareena also faces this.
But did you know that little Taimur Ali Khan has a proper diet chart? Kareena Kapoor was seen talking about Taimur's diet chart in an interview a long time ago.
Talking to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta, Kareena said that I am very paranoid. He goes to birthday parties and he is not allowed to eat outside food. But it's wrong.
Kareena is very aware of her son's diet. She doesn't allow him to eat everything. She feeds him khichdi, idli, dosa and only healthy home-cooked food.
Kareena Kapoor works on her meal plan every month and changes it according to seasonal fruits and vegetables. Every month I make changes according to him.
Kareena ensures Taimur’s diet includes seasonal fruits and vegetables, giving special attention to his food habits at a young age for his health.
