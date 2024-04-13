Entertainment
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played villain Ganesh Gaitonde in 'Sacred Games 2', reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for his role.
'OMG 2' actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has won hearts with his remarkable performance in the series 'Mirzapur' has charged Rs. 12 crore and Rs. 10 crore for 'Sacred Games'.
Salman Khan, who has hosted Bigg Boss for decades, will be paid Rs 12.5 crore for every episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He reportedly made Rs 25 crore per week from Weekend Ka Vaar.
Shahid Kapoor, who made his acting debut in Raj & DK's 'Farzi' received Rs. 30 crore for his role.
Saif Ali Khan earned Rs 15 crore for his role as Inspector Sartaj Singh in the film Sacred Games.
Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a middle-class intelligence officer named Srikant Tiwari in The 'Family Man', reportedly costs Rs 10 crore.