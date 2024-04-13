'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor gets 11 times more fee than Sai Pallavi?

Entertainment
Since the news of Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's film was out, it has caused a stir.
Although the film has not been announced yet, rumours about the fee are making headlines.
Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of lord Ram and as per reports he is charging Rs 75 crore.
Sai Pallavi will play Goddess Sita usually charges between 2.5 to 3 crore per film.
For 'Ramayana', she is reportedly getting Rs 6 crore.
No confirmation about the film or the salaries are out officially. Recently videos of Ranbir practising archery and working out had gone viral which confirmed the film's making.