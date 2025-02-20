Virat Kohli Dating History: Actresses he was linked to before Anushka

Entertainment
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to begin on February 19. All eyes are on Virat Kohli. Everyone hopes for a flood of runs from his bat.
Along with cricket, Virat Kohli is also in the news for his personal life. Love and income are often topics of discussion.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They met in 2014. Before that, Virat was linked with three beautiful actresses.
Tamannaah Bhatia's name comes first among those Virat Kohli loved. News circulated that they were dating after acting together in an ad shoot.
Virat Kohli's name was also heavily linked with 2007 Miss India Sarah Jane Dias. News spread that they were dating after meeting at a party.
South Indian actress Sanjana Galrani was once linked to Virat Kohli. However, addressing the rumors, she clarified, "Virat is just a good friend to me."
