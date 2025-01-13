Paatal Lok 2 to Griha Laxmi: 7 new OTT release for THIS week; Check

Entertainment
This week on OTT, there's going to be an explosion of action, suspense, thrillers, and comedy. Let's find out which movies and web series will be released and when
The web series Chiriya Udd, starring Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, and Bhumika Meena, will be available on OTT from January 15th. It can be viewed on Amazon MX Player
Hina Khan, battling cancer, is making a comeback as Griha Laxmi. Her web series, Griha Laxmi, will stream on the OTT platform Epic On from January 16th
The Malayalam film Paani, starring Joju George, Sagar Surya, and Merlet N Thomas, will be available to watch from January 16th on SonyLIV
Viewers are eagerly awaiting the crime series Paatal Lok 2, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag. It will stream on Amazon Prime from January 17th
Abhishek Bachchan's film, I Want to Talk, flopped at the box office upon its release. The film will now be available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime from January 17th
The web series Power of Five, starring Aditya Raj Arora, Urvashi Dholakia, and Barkha Bisht, will stream from January 17th. It can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar
The documentary series The Roshans, about one of Bollywood's biggest families, the Roshan family, will stream on Netflix. It can be viewed from January 17th
