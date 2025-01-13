Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's Fitness at 82

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan maintains remarkable fitness at 82. Let's delve into his fitness routine.

Big B's Morning Routine

Amitabh Bachchan starts his day with a workout followed by consuming a few basil leaves.

Amitabh Bachchan's Breakfast

His breakfast includes dates, dry fruits, protein shake, almonds, coconut water, and porridge.

Big B's Hydration Habits

Big B stays hydrated by drinking plenty of water and prioritizes 8-9 hours of sleep for mental well-being.

Amitabh Bachchan's Fitness Regime

Amitabh Bachchan revealed he quit non-vegetarian food and sweets to maintain his fitness.

Amitabh Bachchan's Dietary Restrictions

He stated, 'I used to eat everything when I was young, but now at this age, I've given up non-veg, sweets, and rice.'

