Entertainment
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan maintains remarkable fitness at 82. Let's delve into his fitness routine.
Amitabh Bachchan starts his day with a workout followed by consuming a few basil leaves.
His breakfast includes dates, dry fruits, protein shake, almonds, coconut water, and porridge.
Big B stays hydrated by drinking plenty of water and prioritizes 8-9 hours of sleep for mental well-being.
Amitabh Bachchan revealed he quit non-vegetarian food and sweets to maintain his fitness.
He stated, 'I used to eat everything when I was young, but now at this age, I've given up non-veg, sweets, and rice.'
Paatal Lok 2 to Griha Laxmi: 7 new OTT release for THIS week; Check
Madhuri Dixit's 8 stunning throwback pictures from her youth
Katrina Kaif to Rekha-8 top actresses who starred in B-Grade films
(PHOTOS) Disha Patani inspired 8 saree designs for newlyweds