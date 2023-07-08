Entertainment

7 romantic K-dramas to watch on Netflix

These Netflix romance K-dramas have intriguing plots, interesting characters, and uplifting moments, making them ideal for genre fans. 

Crash Landing on You

A heartwarming story about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier.

My Love from the Star

This popular drama follows the love story between an alien living on Earth for 400 years and a top actress, blending romance, comedy, and fantasy elements.

Descendants of the Sun

This romantic drama follows the love story between a soldier and a doctor as they navigate the challenges of their professions and personal lives.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A unique romance blossoms between a children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric ward caregiver with her own traumatic past.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

A secretary announces her resignation, leading her narcissistic boss to realize his feelings for her, setting the stage for a charming office romance.

Reply 1988

Set in the 1980s, this heartwarming series revolves around five friends and their families as they experience love, friendship, and the challenges of growing up.

Goblin

A fantasy romance that tells the story of an immortal goblin searching for his bride to end his eternal life, with unexpected twists and poignant moments.

