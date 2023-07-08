7 romantic K-dramas to watch on Netflix

Entertainment
These Netflix romance K-dramas have intriguing plots, interesting characters, and uplifting moments, making them ideal for genre fans.
A heartwarming story about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier.
This popular drama follows the love story between an alien living on Earth for 400 years and a top actress, blending romance, comedy, and fantasy elements.
This romantic drama follows the love story between a soldier and a doctor as they navigate the challenges of their professions and personal lives.
A unique romance blossoms between a children's book author with an antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric ward caregiver with her own traumatic past.
A secretary announces her resignation, leading her narcissistic boss to realize his feelings for her, setting the stage for a charming office romance.
Set in the 1980s, this heartwarming series revolves around five friends and their families as they experience love, friendship, and the challenges of growing up.
A fantasy romance that tells the story of an immortal goblin searching for his bride to end his eternal life, with unexpected twists and poignant moments.