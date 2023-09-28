Entertainment

28-Sep-2023, 07:30:35 am

Rockstar to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 7 best films of Ranbir Kapoor

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: As the 'Barfi' star turns 41, here's a look at his 7 best performances over the years that range from 'Tamasha', to 'Rockstar'

Image credits: IMDB

Rockstar

Janardhan Jakhar, a young musician who transforms into the enigmatic rockstar Jordan. This Imtiaz Ali film showcases his journey of self-discovery through music, love, and pain

Image credits: IMDB

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir portrays Kabir, a carefree traveler who reunites with his friends during a trekking expedition. The film explores friendships, romance, and personal growth

Image credits: IMDB

Barfi

In this heartwarming Anurag Basu film, Ranbir plays Barfi, a charming and deaf-mute man. His exceptional performance earned critical acclaim and several awards

Image credits: IMDB

Sanju

Ranbir's portrayal of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in this Rajkumar Hirani biopic is remarkable. He captured Dutt's life journey, struggles, and redemption beautifully

Image credits: IMDB

Tamasha

In this Imtiaz Ali film, Ranbir Kapoor plays Ved, a man who breaks free from societal expectations to follow his true passion. The film is a soul-searching journey

Image credits: IMDB

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir's portrayal of Ayan Sanger, a man dealing with unrequited love, is heartfelt. Karan Johar's film explores complex emotions and relationships

Image credits: IMDB

Wake Up Sid

Ranbir is Siddharth Mehra, a carefree young man who learns about responsibility and maturity. Ayan Mukerji's film portrays his character's coming-of-age story

Image credits: IMDB
