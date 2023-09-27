Entertainment

27-Sep-2023, 04:13:04 pm

Mother India to Lagaan: 7 Finest Indian Oscar Nominations

India's cinematic brilliance has shone on the global stage. Let's journey through 7 Indian films that made entry in oscars.

Image credits: IMDb

Mother India(1957)

Directed by Mehboob Khan, it was the first Indian film to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Image credits: IMDb

Rang De Basanti(2006)

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this film received widespread critical acclaim and struck a chord with audiences globally.

Image credits: IMDb

The Lunchbox(2013)

Directed by Ritesh Batra, this heartwarming film gained international attention and was praised for its unique story and performances.

Image credits: IMDb

Court(2014)

Directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, this courtroom drama received accolades at various film festivals and was India's official entry for the 88th Academy Awards.

Image credits: IMDB

Newton(2017)

Directed by Amit V. Masurkar, this satirical film was India's official entry for the 90th Academy Awards and garnered international acclaim.

Image credits: IMDb

Gully Boy(2019)

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this film was selected as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards and received praise for its portrayal of hip-hop culture in Mumbai.

Image credits: IMDb

Lagaan(2001)

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this epic sports drama made it to the final shortlist of nominations and was a significant international success.

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One