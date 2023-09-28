Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor birthday special

Avantika Malik to Nandita Mahtani, 5 ladies you din't know Ranbir Kapoor dated

Ameesha Patel

After his split from Katrina Kaif, Ranbir was frequently often spotted with actress Ameesha Patel.

Angela Jonsson

Angela Jonsson, a Kingfisher calendar girl met Ranbir during a shoot and later the two were seen together many times in 2011.

Mahira Khan

Ranbir Kapoor’s link-up with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan came live when they were spotted spending time together in New York.

Nandita Mahtani

Fashion designer Nandita Mahtani's affair with Ranbir made controversites and they had a 10 year age gap. 

Avantika Malik

Ranbir and Avantika Malik dated each other during their teenage dates. Avantika is currently married to actor Imran Khan.

