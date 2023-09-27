Entertainment

Wedding attires

From Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, celebrities in pastel attires for wedding festivities

Image credits: Instagram

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia wore a gorgeous silk fabric lehenga with a mix of age-old Rajasthani embroidery. 

Image credits: Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma walked down the aisle in a pink Sabyasachi Mukherjee floral lehenga. 

Image credits: Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Designed by Sabyasachi, Katrina Kaif's vintage-inspired couture saree came with a trailing veil, which was created by 40 workers over the course of 1800 hours.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar wore a pale pink classic Sabyasachi wedding lehenga embellished with ‘zardozi’ and ‘meenakari’ accents.

Image credits: Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Mira Rajput Kapoor's pink wedding lehnga was embellished with 3D flowers, pearls, floral embroidery with French knots, and delicate zardozi work.

Image credits: Instagram
