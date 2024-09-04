Entertainment

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 best films of the actor

Rishi Kapoor's charm and talent made him a beloved actor. On his birthday anniversary, let's remember his legacy by exploring seven iconic movies

Image credits: IMDb

Bobby (1973)

Bobby marked Rishi Kapoor's debut as a leading man and became an instant classic. The film, a youthful love story, paired him with Dimple Kapadia

Image credits: IMDb

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Kapoor & Sons featured Rishi Kapoor as the lovable, witty, and mischievous Dadu. His performance added warmth and humor to the film, which focused on family dynamics

Image credits: IMDb

Agneepath (2012)

In the remake of Agneepath, Rishi Kapoor played Rauf Lala, a negative role that was starkly different from his usual romantic characters

Image credits: IMDb

Henna (1991)

Rishi Kapoor's role in Henna as Chander, a man caught between two cultures, was both poignant and powerful. It was directed by his father Raj Kapoor and later Randhir Kapoor

Image credits: IMDb

Chandni (1989)

In Chandni, Rishi Kapoor delivered a touching performance as Rohit, a man torn between love and fate. The film, directed by Yash Chopra, was a box-office success

Image credits: IMDb

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

In Amar Akbar Anthony, Rishi Kapoor played the role of Akbar, one of three brothers separated at birth. His performance as a Qawwali singer was filled with charm and humor

Image credits: IMDb

Karz (1980)

Karz saw Rishi Kapoor in a dramatic role as Monty, a singer haunted by memories of a past life. The film's reincarnation theme, coupled with Rishi's passionate performance

Image credits: IMDb
