Maharashtra Elections: Sara Tendulkar to Sachin Tendulkar cast votes

Sara Tendulkar casts her vote

Voting is underway for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Many celebrities are queuing up to vote in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara was also seen

Sara seen with her parents

Sara arrived with her family to vote in Mumbai's Bandra constituency. Her father, Sachin Tendulkar, and mother, Anjali Tendulkar, also voted

Suniel Shetty casts his vote

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also cast his vote. Many other celebrities were also seen. Polling booths in Mumbai are currently witnessing a gathering of stars

Akshay Kumar appeals to vote

Apart from Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar also arrived early morning to vote. He appealed to citizens to cast their votes

Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in Nagpur. He appealed to voters in Nagpur to vote

Voting for 288 seats

Voting is taking place for 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. The fate of several prominent leaders is at stake. Sharad Pawar has announced his retirement from politics

