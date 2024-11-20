Maharashtra Elections: Sara Tendulkar to Sachin Tendulkar cast votes

Entertainment
Voting is underway for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Many celebrities are queuing up to vote in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara was also seen
Sara arrived with her family to vote in Mumbai's Bandra constituency. Her father, Sachin Tendulkar, and mother, Anjali Tendulkar, also voted
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also cast his vote. Many other celebrities were also seen. Polling booths in Mumbai are currently witnessing a gathering of stars
Apart from Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar also arrived early morning to vote. He appealed to citizens to cast their votes
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in Nagpur. He appealed to voters in Nagpur to vote
Voting is taking place for 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. The fate of several prominent leaders is at stake. Sharad Pawar has announced his retirement from politics