 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Raveena Tandon attacked by woman in VIRAL video

Raveena Tandon caught in a heated altercation in Mumbai following her driver's reckless driving, sparking allegations of assault

Image credits: Instagram/Twitter

Raveena Tandon

Actress Raveena Tandon reportedly involved in altercation after her driver's rash driving in Mumbai

Image credits: Instagram

Raveena Tandon

Video surfaces online showing Raveena being attacked by women, pleading for mercy

Image credits: Instagram

Raveena Tandon

Allegations suggest Raveena assaulted three women, including an elderly, after the accident

Image credits: Instagram

Raveena Tandon

Incident occurred near Rizvi College; victims claim Raveena was under alcohol influence

Image credits: Instagram

Raveena Tandon

Raveena's driver accused of hitting pedestrians; confrontation led to physical altercation

Image credits: Instagram

Raveena Tandon

Victim heard in video claiming Raveena's actions could lead to jail time. Raveena urges against filming as altercation unfolds, denies accusations of assault

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One