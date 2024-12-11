Jhanak Spoiler Alert: Find out who Aniruddha's child's mother is

Entertainment
Drama unfolds in Jhanak. Currently, Aditya approaches Jhanak, believing she wants to marry him. This leads Aniruddha to suspect Jhanak.
Jhanak angrily leaves. Aniruddha and Aditya try to stop her, but she refuses to listen. Aditya tells Jhanak he knows she didn't send the messages.
Aditya vows to find out who sent the messages from Jhanak's phone. He brings the police to Bose House to collect everyone's fingerprints.
When it's Biphasha's turn, she refuses to give her fingerprints, raising suspicion. This forces her to comply.
Aditya says if the phone doesn't unlock with their fingerprints, Jhanak will be the culprit. Arshi arrives and claims she's carrying Aniruddha's child.
It remains to be seen how Jhanak will prove her innocence and whether Aniruddha will leave Jhanak for Arshi after the revelation.
