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Saying Goodbye To Old Traditions

These Bollywood celebrities said goodbye to many wedding-related traditions and started new ones.

entertainment May 06 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:Instagram/ Rashmika Mandanna
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Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao gave importance to equality. On his wedding day, he also had his wife apply sindoor on his forehead.

Image credits: Social Media
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Dia Mirza

Actress Dia Mirza went beyond the tradition of male priests. She invited a female priest to officiate her wedding.

Image credits: SOCIAL MEDIA
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Katrina Kaif

In North India, the bride's brothers usually bring her under a 'phoolon ki chaadar'. But at Katrina's wedding, her sisters performed this ritual.

Image credits: Instagram
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Priyanka Chopra

Looking at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's love, one can say they are 'made for each other'. Priyanka married a man who is 10 years younger than her.

Image credits: Social Media
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Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi showed that there is no age gap in love. He got married for the second time to a woman who was younger than his own daughter.

Image credits: instagram
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Suhasini Mulay

Actress Suhasini Mulay proved that there is no age for marriage. She entered married life for the first time at the age of 60.

Image credits: social media

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