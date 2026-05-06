These Bollywood celebrities said goodbye to many wedding-related traditions and started new ones.
Actor Rajkummar Rao gave importance to equality. On his wedding day, he also had his wife apply sindoor on his forehead.
Actress Dia Mirza went beyond the tradition of male priests. She invited a female priest to officiate her wedding.
In North India, the bride's brothers usually bring her under a 'phoolon ki chaadar'. But at Katrina's wedding, her sisters performed this ritual.
Looking at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's love, one can say they are 'made for each other'. Priyanka married a man who is 10 years younger than her.
Kabir Bedi showed that there is no age gap in love. He got married for the second time to a woman who was younger than his own daughter.
Actress Suhasini Mulay proved that there is no age for marriage. She entered married life for the first time at the age of 60.
Asha Bhosle: From PM Modi To Big B, Everyone Is Heartbroken Over Her Death
VACATION PHOTOS: Hina Khan-Rubina Dilaik having fun in Goa
Year Ender 2025: Kantara to Chhaava-7 Movies Made Huge Earnings
Mridul to Abhishek: 7 Bigg Boss Stars Contestants Eliminated Unfairly