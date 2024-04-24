Entertainment
Manjummel Boys fame Deepak Parambol ties knot with Aparna Das
Ties knot
Malayalam actor Deepak and Aparna Das got married at Guruvayur temple on April 24
Both of them shared the photos on social media accounts
Deepak was last seen in movie ' Manjummel Boys'
Aparna was famous for her role in movie 'Dada'
Fans are wishing best wishes on their special day
