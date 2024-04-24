Missed Preity Zinta in movies? She is back to Bollywood after 7 years

Entertainment
Good news for Preity Zinta fans as the actress is all set to make a comeback to films after 7 years.
She took to her Instagram to share that she has begun filming for 'Lahore 1947' along with Sunny Deol.
Preity announced her comeback on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes photos such as a clapboard with movie details and a photograph with director Rajkumar Santoshi.
Preity Zinta's photo collection begins with a clapboard that reads Aamir Khan Productions, the film's title, and the director's name.
Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol have worked together on several films, including 'Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Farz', and 'Bhaiyaji Superhit'.
The 49-year-old actress was last seen in the 2018 film 'Bhaiyaji Superhit'.