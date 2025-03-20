Entertainment
Salman Khan, 59, will romance 28-year-old Rashmika Mandanna in "Sikandar." Here's a look at his other 9 youngest heroines in Bollywood films.
Salman Khan was seen romancing Saiee Manjrekar, who is 36 years younger, in 'Dabangg 3', released in 2019. Saiee was around 17 years old at that time.
Salman Khan romanced Disha Patani, who is 27 years younger than him, in the film 'Bharat', released in 2019.
Pooja Hegde was Salman Khan's heroine in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', released in 2023, who is 25 years younger than him.
Anushka Sharma, who shared a romantic angle with Salman Khan in 'Sultan', released in 2016, is 23 years younger than him.
In 2005, Salman Khan was seen romancing Sneha Ullal, who was 22 years younger, in 'Lucky: No Time for Love', who was only 17 years old at that time.
In 2010, Sonakshi Sinha debuted with Salman Khan in 'Dabangg' at the age of 22. She is approximately 22 years younger than the superstar.
Sonam Kapoor, who is 20 years younger than Salman Khan, romanced him in 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' in 2015.
Kajal Aggarwal, who is 20 years younger than Salman Khan, will be seen with him in 'Sikandar'. However, it is not clear whether they will have a romantic angle.
Katrina Kaif is 18 years younger than Salman Khan. She has shared screen space with him in films like 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' and 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Tiger 3'.
