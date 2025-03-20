Entertainment

When Aishwarya Rai was suddenly removed from 5 Shah Rukh Khan films

Image credits: Instagram

Aishwarya also appeared in some films with Shah Rukh Khan

Aishwarya has romanced Shah Rukh Khan in films like 'Devdas' and 'Mohabbatein' and she was seen in the role of his sister in the film 'Josh'.

Aishwarya was removed from 5 films of SRK

Even though people liked the pair of Aishwarya with Shah Rukh very much. But there was a time when Aishwarya was removed from 5 films of Shah Rukh overnight.

Aishwarya herself made a shocking revelation

When Simi Garewal asked Aishwarya in the chat show 'Rendezvous With Simi Garewal' that she was going to do 5 films with SRK, the actress made a shocking revelation in response.

Aishwarya was removed from films overnight

Aishwarya replied to Simi, "There were many films that I was going to do. But suddenly it could not happen. Whatever the reason? I didn't get an answer as to why this happened?"

Did Aishwarya leave those films herself?

When Simi asked this question, Aishwarya replied, "No, it was not my decision. Obviously you are surprised, confused and hurt. You may wonder about it."

Did Aishwarya question Shah Rukh?

Aishwarya stated that it's not in her nature to question anyone, adding that those who need to explain will, while others won't.

In which films was Aishwarya Rai replaced?

According to reports, the 5 films from which Aishwarya Rai was removed included 'Chalte Chalte', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and 'Veer Zaara'. The names of the two films were not revealed.

Alka Yagnik's Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of singer

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants: Avinash, Digvijay and more unveiled

Akshay to John: Heroes who gave career's top grossing film as villains

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor's polygamy remarks SHOCK wife Ayeza