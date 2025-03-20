When Aishwarya Rai was suddenly removed from 5 Shah Rukh Khan films

Entertainment
Aishwarya has romanced Shah Rukh Khan in films like 'Devdas' and 'Mohabbatein' and she was seen in the role of his sister in the film 'Josh'.
Even though people liked the pair of Aishwarya with Shah Rukh very much. But there was a time when Aishwarya was removed from 5 films of Shah Rukh overnight.
When Simi Garewal asked Aishwarya in the chat show 'Rendezvous With Simi Garewal' that she was going to do 5 films with SRK, the actress made a shocking revelation in response.
Aishwarya replied to Simi, "There were many films that I was going to do. But suddenly it could not happen. Whatever the reason? I didn't get an answer as to why this happened?"
When Simi asked this question, Aishwarya replied, "No, it was not my decision. Obviously you are surprised, confused and hurt. You may wonder about it."
Aishwarya stated that it's not in her nature to question anyone, adding that those who need to explain will, while others won't.
According to reports, the 5 films from which Aishwarya Rai was removed included 'Chalte Chalte', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and 'Veer Zaara'. The names of the two films were not revealed.
