'The Archies' Premiere: Suhana Khan to Saba Azad, best-dressed celebs

Entertainment
For the premiere at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Khushi Kapoor wore a sliver shimmer gown, an outfit that once belonged to her later mother Sridevi.
Vedang Raina looked dapper in a black suit with a bow. The velvet coat came with silver working on it.
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a bejeweled gown which had multi-colored embellishments.
Suhana Khan wore a sparkly red gown as she walked the red carpet. She kept her wavy hair loose and donned silver stilettos and stunning stone studded earrings with her attire.
Actor-singer Saba Azad attended the premiere with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan and looked cute in a floral skirt-top ensemble and a theatrical haircut.
Pulkit Samrat took the retro look as he was seen wearing a black coat with white collars and palazzo pants.