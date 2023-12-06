Entertainment

'The Archies' Premiere: Suhana Khan to Saba Azad, best-dressed celebs

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Khushi Kapoor

For the premiere at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Khushi Kapoor wore a sliver shimmer gown, an outfit that once belonged to her later mother Sridevi.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina looked dapper in a black suit with a bow. The velvet coat came with silver working on it. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a bejeweled gown which had multi-colored embellishments.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan wore a sparkly red gown as she walked the red carpet. She kept her wavy hair loose and donned silver stilettos and stunning stone studded earrings with her attire. 

Saba Azad

Actor-singer Saba Azad attended the premiere with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan and looked cute in a floral skirt-top ensemble and a theatrical haircut.

Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat took the retro look as he was seen wearing a black coat with white collars and palazzo pants.

