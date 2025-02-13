Rashami Desai: Here's a look at her life, career, relationships; Check

Entertainment
One of TV's most popular actresses, Rashami Desai, turns 39. She was born in 1986 in Nagaon. Rashami has been a part of many hit TV shows
Rashami Desai's personal life saw her marry TV actor Nandish Sandhu in 2011. Their love blossomed on the sets of the TV serial Uttaran
Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu enjoyed 5 years of married life. Then cracks appeared in their relationship. Finally, they divorced in 2016
Rashami Desai has also had her share of relationships. Her name was linked with Siddharth Shukla, Laksh Lalwani, and Arhaan Khan. However, each time she faced disappointment
Rashami Desai started her career at the age of 16. Before her 2006 debut in the serial Raavan, she worked in Assamese and Bhojpuri films
Rashami Desai has worked in several TV serials including Pari Hoon Main, Meet Mila De Rabba, Uttaran, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Adhuri Hamari Kahani, and Dil Se Dil Tak
Rashami Desai has also worked in films. She has acted in movies like Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke, Dabangg 2, Gabbar Singh, Balma Bada Nadan, Gajab Bhail Rama, Superstar, and Sambar Salsa
WWE: Combined net worth of power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch
Urvashi Rautela REACTS to 'Dabidi Dabidi' song controversy; Read on
(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Pooja Hegde's luxurious Mumbai apartment
Adhyayan Suman to Esha Deol: 6 star-kids who flopped in Bollywood