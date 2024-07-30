Not Hindu or Muslim! Kareena Kapoor Khan follows THIS religion

Entertainment
As her name suggests Kareena Kapoor Khan, which is a mix of Hindu and Muslim, the actress respects all religions.
Lalita D Silva was Kareena's sons Taimur and Jeh's caretaker till a few years ago.
She talked about Kareena Kapoor Khan as a mother and how she taught her kids respect for all religions.
Lata revealed the actress' spiritual side is Christian as her mother does. She used to ask Lata whether she wanted to play hymns for her children.
Lata also stated that Kareena also used to ask her to play the Punjabi religious song 'Ek Onkaar'.
As per Lata, Kareena understands how crucial it is to surround our children with positive vibes.