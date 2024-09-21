Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 44: Most loved films of the actress

Image credits: Instagram

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

A drama, musical, and romance film where she played the iconic character of Pooja, aka Poo.

Image credits: instagram

Jab We Met

A comedy, drama, and romance film where she played the role of Geet, a Punjabi girl.

Image credits: Twitter

3 Idiots

A comedy and drama film where she played the role of Priya.

Image credits: Instagram

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

An action, adventure, and comedy film where she essayed the role of Rasika.

Image credits: Instagram

Omkara

An action, crime, and drama film where she played the role of Dolly Mishra, an innocent and honest Desdemona.

Image credits: Instagram

Veere Di Wedding

A comedy-drama film where she played the lead role of Kalindi Puri, a commitment-phobic woman navigating relationships and friendships.

Image credits: Instagram
