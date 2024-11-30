Jhanak spoiler: Will Aniruddha and Jhanak remarry?

Entertainment
A major twist is coming to Jhanak. Currently, the show depicts Aniruddha trying to appease Jhanak. Meanwhile, Jhanak is distancing herself from Aniruddha because of Arshi.
The show will reveal Srishti Mukherjee's truth. Aniruddha will then tell Jhanak that he wants to be with her.
Arshi overhears Aniruddha and is shocked. Reportedly, Aniruddha plans to divorce Arshi and marry Jhanak, leaving Arshi devastated.
Aniruddha apologizes to Arshi and gives her his and Jhanak's wedding invitation. Arshi is left heartbroken.
When Aniruddha visits Jhanak, a gunshot is heard. Jhanak runs outside.
It's unclear whether Aniruddha or Jhanak's father was shot. It remains to be seen who will exit the show.
