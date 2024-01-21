Entertainment

Ram Mandir: List of celebrities spotted leaving for Ayodhya

Ramdev, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, and Anupam Kher are among the many eminent attendees.

Image credits: VC

Dhanush was seen leaving for Ayodhya

Dhanush leaves for Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Madhur Bhandarkar off to Ayodhya

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Vivek Oberoi off to Ayodhya

'Indian Police Force' star Vivek Oberoi happily posed for paps as he left for Ayodhya.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Randeep Hooda and LinLaish Ram off to Ayodhya

Randeep Hooda and his wife LinLaish Ram soar towards Ayodhya to be a part of the historic Ram Mandir Ceremony.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana off to Ayodhya

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rajinikanth to attend grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Rajinikanth has left for the airport to reach Ayodhya ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22.

Image credits: Twitter

Baba Ramdev at Ayodhya

Baba Ramdev arrives at Ayodhya at the auspicious Ram Mandir ceremony 

Image credits: Twitter

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Ayodhya

Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Maharaj graces Ayodhya with his divine presence for the auspicious Ram Mandir ceremony.

Image credits: Twitter

Anupam Kher to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Anupam Kher said, "We have been waiting for this day since a very long time."

Image credits: Instagram

Kangana Ranaut at Ayodhya airport

Kangana Ranaut was clicked at Ayodhya airport. She was seen wearing a traditional outfit.

Image credits: VC
Find Next One