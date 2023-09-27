Entertainment

27-Sep-2023, 12:30:18 pm

Tiger 3: 7 reasons to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film

Salman Khan, Katrina kaif starrer Tiger 3, the third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise is set to return to screens this Diwali

Image credits: IMDB

Salman-Katrina Duo

The iconic pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is back to sizzle on screen, ensuring unmatched chemistry and star power

Image credits: IMDB

Spectacular Action Sequences

Tiger 3 promises adrenaline-pumping action sequences that will keep you at the edge of your seat, setting new standards for Bollywood action

Image credits: IMDB

Blockbuster Franchise

With 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai"'being massive hits, 'Tiger 3' is set to continue the legacy of this blockbuster franchise

Image credits: IMDB

Intriguing Storyline

The film's storyline, following the events of 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan,' promises a gripping narrative filled with suspense and thrills

Image credits: IMDB

King Khan's Cameo

There are reports of a  surprise cameo by Shah Rukh Khan which adds an extra layer of excitement, bringing together two Bollywood legends in a single film after Pathaan

Image credits: IMDB

Maneesh Sharma's Direction

The 'Band Baaja Baraat', director has quite some hits to his name. So, it is to be seen how he handles such a successful franchise which already has a name of it's own

Image credits: IMDB

Diwali Extravaganza

What better way to celebrate Diwali than with a high-octane, action-packed blockbuster like "Tiger 3"? It's the perfect festive treat for cinema lovers

Image credits: IMDB
