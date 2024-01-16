Entertainment

Ram Mandir inauguration: 7 must-try traditional foods in Ayodhya

Here are seven must-try traditional foods in Ayodhya

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Litti Chokha

Litti is made from whole wheat flour filled with roasted chickpeas powder, served with Chokha made with boiled veggies.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Peda Paratha

Parathas are a staple in North Indian cuisine, and Peda Paratha is a unique variation. It involves stuffing the paratha with khoya and sugar.

Image credits: social media

Baati Chokha

Similar to Litti Chokha, Baati Chokha is a traditional dish where wheat dough is shaped into round balls, baked, and then served with mashed vegetables.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Kachori Sabzi

Kachori is a deep-fried, flaky pastry filled with spiced lentils or mashed potatoes. It is often served with potato curry (sabzi) and tamarind chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Peda

Ayodhya, like many other Indian cities, is known for its sweet treats. Pedas, a milk-based sweet, are popular in the region.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Gulgule

These sweet, deep-fried dumplings are made from wheat flour, jaggery, and fennel seeds. Gulgule is often prepared during festivals and special occasions.

Image credits: social media

Tehri

An aromatic rice dish cooked with vegetables and a blend of spices, Tehri is a vegetarian alternative to the famous biryani. It reflects the local culinary traditions of Ayodhya.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
