Ram Mandir: Hema Malini to perform Ramayana dance drama in Ayodhya

The inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will take place on January 22, 2024.
On Monday, Hema Malini's office released a video of the actress and politician greeting fans with folded hands and giving out some exiting news.
In the video, she announced that she, along with her team, would be present for the Pratishthan and would recite a dance drama.
The 'Dream Girl' said that she would be going to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple for which people had been waiting for years.
She said, "On January 17, I'll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham."
As the entire nation awaits the magnificent dedication of Lord Rama Idol at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the event has gotten much larger.