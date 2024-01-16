Entertainment

Ram Mandir: Hema Malini to perform Ramayana dance drama in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir inauguration

The inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will take place on January 22, 2024. 

Hema Malini's performance

On Monday, Hema Malini's office released a video of the actress and politician greeting fans with folded hands and giving out some exiting news. 

Hema Malini's performance

In the video, she announced that she, along with her team, would be present for the Pratishthan and would recite a dance drama.

Performing at Pranpratishtha of Ram Temple

The 'Dream Girl' said that she would be going to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple for which people had been waiting for years.

Ramayana dance

She said, "On January 17, I'll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham."

Ram Mandir

As the entire nation awaits the magnificent dedication of Lord Rama Idol at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the event has gotten much larger.

