Vijay Sethupathi turns 46: 'Jawan' to 'Pizza'; 7 best films of actor

Vijay Sethupathi's brilliance has enthralled audiences. Riveting crime dramas to heart-touching romances, let's unravel magic of his performances, wishing the icon a great birthday

Merry Christmas

This mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, is being lauded. Vijay Sethupathi as Albert is immaculate

Jawan

In this Atlee directorial, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi plays Kali, the villain. His role as the antagoist is mindblowing

Super Deluxe

A critically acclaimed film directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, where Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Shilpa, a transgender woman

Vikram Vedha

A crime thriller directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, where Vijay Sethupathi stars alongside R. Madhavan. He plays a gangster named Vedha

96

A romantic drama directed by C. Prem Kumar, where Vijay Sethupathi plays the character Ram, opposite Trisha Krishnan

Pizza

A horror thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj, where Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead role of Michael Karthikeyan, a pizza delivery boy

Kaithi

An action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, where Vijay Sethupathi has a cameo role

