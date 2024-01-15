Entertainment

Fighter: How much did Hrithik, Deepika and others charge for the film?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the lead role in 'Fighter' and has demanded Rs 50 crore for his role.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the lead role in 'Fighter' and has charged Rs 15 crore fees for this film.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor will also be seen in the role of a 'fighter' pilot and has charged Rs 7 crore. 

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover is going to be seen on the big screen after a long time and is charging Rs 2 crore for his role. 

Akshay Oberoi

Akshay Oberoi will be seen in a special role in this film and has charged Rs 1 crore.

'Fighter' release date

The action film, 'Fighter' will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024. 

