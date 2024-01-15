Entertainment

Surbhi Chandna accuses Vistara airlines of ‘Mental harassment'

'The Naagin 5' actress accused Vistara of 'Mental harassment' and termed it 'Worst airline'. 

Surbhi Chandna calls out Vistara airlines

On Monday, television actress Surbhi Chandna took to X and shared her 'worst airline' experience with Vistara. 

Surbhi's claims on Vistara

Surbhi stated that a member of staff mistreated her while she was at the Mumbai airport, and that her luggage was missing.

Surbhi's post

Taking to her X account she wrote, "The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara. A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them."

Surbhi's post

"They wasted the entire day and haven't assured if the bag had reached the mum or not. False promises by the incompetent staff and horrible delays by the airline." she continued.

Unprofessional Vistara crew

The Naagin actress went on to say that the Vistara ground crew was "extremely unprofessional, undertrained, and unapologetic" when she requested assistance.

Surbhi's lost luggage

She claimed that the ground staff refused to assist her, and at that point, informed her that they could not guarantee that her luggage would arrive at the Mumbai airport on time.

Vistara's response

Vistara wrote on Surbhi's post, "We're sorry to hear you're unhappy with our services. Please send us your booking details and a time to connect. We will take care of it."

