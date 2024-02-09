Why is Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' banned in Kuwait?

Entertainment
Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's highly anticipated directorial 'Lal Salaam' was finally released today, February 9.
According to reports, the film 'Lal Salaam' has been banned in Kuwait due to its sensitive themes.
The prohibition in Kuwait is purportedly due to depictions of communal conflicts and religious clashes that occur following a local cricket match.
While no official confirmation has been made, reports have circulated that Rajinikanth's film will not be released in Kuwait.
The Middle East previously prevented the release of other Indian films, including 'Fighter', 'Beast', and 'Bell Bottom'.
These films were banned as they were based on India-Pakistan conflict.