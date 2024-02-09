Entertainment

Why is Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' banned in Kuwait?

Image credits: Youtube

'Lal Salaam'

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's highly anticipated directorial 'Lal Salaam' was finally released today, February 9.

Image credits: Instagram

'Lal Salaam' banned in Kuwait?

According to reports, the film 'Lal Salaam' has been banned in Kuwait due to its sensitive themes.

Image credits: Instagram

Possible reasons

The prohibition in Kuwait is purportedly due to depictions of communal conflicts and religious clashes that occur following a local cricket match.

Image credits: Instagram

As per reports

While no official confirmation has been made, reports have circulated that Rajinikanth's film will not be released in Kuwait. 

Image credits: Instagram

Other films banned in the Middle-East

The Middle East previously prevented the release of other Indian films, including 'Fighter', 'Beast', and 'Bell Bottom'.

Image credits: Social Media

Reasons for ban

These films were banned as they were based on India-Pakistan conflict.

Image credits: Social Media
Find Next One