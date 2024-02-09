Entertainment

'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' OTT release

Prabhas 'Salaar' Hindi will not release on Netflix, available on THIS digit platform 

'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire'

'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' which hit theaters in December 2023, left spectators completely thrilled and was a blockbuster hit. 

'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' performance at box office

The film was a runaway success at the box office, and the English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions were eventually released on OTT.

No Hindi OTT release

However, the Hindi version was nowhere to be found which disappointed the fans. 

Where to watch 'Salaar' Hindi?

Finally, the makers have revealed that 'Salaar' (Hindi) would soon be accessible for streaming, albeit on a different site.

'Salaar' Hindi on OTT

The makers of the film revealed that the film’s Hindi version is to start streaming from February 16, 2024, on Disney+Hotstar. 

'Salaar' cast

Prashanth Neel directs Hombale Films 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire', which stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan.

