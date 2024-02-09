Entertainment

'Lal Salaam' LEAKED online: Rajinikanth's film faces piracy issues

'Lal Salaam'

The sports drama film 'Lal Salaam' is all set to release on February 09, 2024.

'Lal Salaam' leaked online

As the film was released today, it has been leaked on various torrent sites.

'Lal Salaam' available on

The film is available on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and telegram channels.

The cast and crew

Aishwarya Rajinikanth directs and Subaskaran Allirajah produces the film under Lyca Productions.

Rajinikanth's important cameo

Rajinikanth has a prolonged cameo appearance in the film.

The cast and crew

Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the key parts, with Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah rounding out the supporting cast.

