'Lal Salaam' LEAKED online: Rajinikanth's film faces piracy issues

The sports drama film 'Lal Salaam' is all set to release on February 09, 2024.
As the film was released today, it has been leaked on various torrent sites.
The film is available on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and telegram channels.
Aishwarya Rajinikanth directs and Subaskaran Allirajah produces the film under Lyca Productions.
Rajinikanth has a prolonged cameo appearance in the film.
Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the key parts, with Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah rounding out the supporting cast.