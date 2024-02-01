Entertainment

Rajkumar Hirani to make OTT Debut starring Vikrant Massey

Rajkumar Hirani's OTT debut

Director Rajkumar Hirani is all set to make his OTT debut with '12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey playing the lead.

Producer and show runner

Contrary to widespread belief, Rajkumar Hirani will both produce and run the show. 

The show

Rajkumar Hirani said that certain stories demand a lengthy format and cannot be made into a film. The show with Vikrant Massey was discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajkumar Hirani's statement

"I'll work as a showrunner which means I'll be entirely involved. It is something I am extremely pleased about since I am enthusiastic about the writing and how it has turned out."

Show's director

The show is directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has previously worked with Rajkumar Hirani.

Vikrant Massey's character

The show is about cybercrime, and the Vikrant Massey will portray a security specialist.

