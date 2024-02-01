Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to play leads in 'Cocktail 2'?

'Cocktail' sequel

According to reports, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are in talks for the film 'Cocktail 2'. 

Speculations

The speculation arose after the two actresses were spotted leaving the office of Maddock Films, the production house behind 'Cocktail'.

Other cast

Randeep Hooda and Dimple Kapadia are also said to have significant roles in the film.

Official confirmation awaited

However, nothing is confirmed and an official statement is awaited.

Ananya Panday in 'Desi Boyzz 2'?

It was also reported that Ananya Panday is likely to be approached to play one of the female leads in 'Desi Boyzz 2' with Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

'Cocktail'

The 2012 film 'Cocktail' cast consisted of Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

