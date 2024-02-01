Entertainment

Fighter box office collection Day 7

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film grosses Rs 140.35 crore in India 

Day 7, box office collection

On its seventh day since its release on January 25, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film made approximately Rs 6.35 crore nett in India on Wednesday.

Day 7 occupancy rate

On Wednesday, the film's overall occupancy rate was 11.89 percent.

Opening week box office collection

'Fighter' grossed Rs 140.35 crore nett in India within its first week.

First weekend

The film had a strong debut and earned Rs 118.5 crore in its first weekend.

Reviews

The film was released one day before Republic Day 2024 and has earned mixed to positive feedback from fans and critics.

'Fighter' cast

The film 'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

