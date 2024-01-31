Entertainment

All is not well with Prabhas? Here's what we know

Actor Prabhas is now enjoying the success of his last film, Salaar. Prashant Neel directed the picture, which proved to be a box-office success.

While the actor has several exciting projects in the works, he is rumoured to be taking a break from acting and will be out of the spotlight for some time.

According to a news report, Prabhas has decided to take a break from filming due to illness. The Rebel star intends to be away from filming for at least a month.
 

He is reportedly taking a break till March to focus on his health. In recent months, the actor has had several health issues, some of which have been reported by fans.

In November of last year, he even had knee surgery in Europe. According to sources, Prabhas is 'seeking to spend some time in quiet, without being in the limelight.'

He plans to utilise this time to ponder and reflect on his career and select his next steps.

In addition to Raja Saab, Prabhas has Kalki 2898 AD, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is scheduled for release in May of this year.

The film stars a talented ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Kalki 2898 AD, produced by C.

Aswani Dutt, under the aegis of Vyjayanthi Movies, has attracted the imagination of both fans and cinephiles.

