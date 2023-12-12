Entertainment
Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Top 7 quotes by famous South superstar
Where there is a creation, there should be a creator
You won't get anything without working hard
A greedy man and an angry woman have never lived prosperously
God is as powerful as your faith in him
I will die poor but not as a coward
When desire ends, peace begins
Sometimes a king needs to prove why he is king
