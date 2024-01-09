Entertainment

Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: 6 facts about the actor-director

Multi-talented Artist

Farhan Akhtar is an actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, and lyricist. 

Directorial Debut

Farhan made his directorial debut with the film 'Dil Chahta Hai' in 2001. The movie was praised for its fresh storytelling and realistic portrayal of friendships.

Rock On!! Music

He showcased his singing talent in the film 'Rock On!!' where he played the character of a rock band member. He not only acted but also lent his voice to several songs in the film.

Athletic Background

Farhan Akhtar is known for his dedication to fitness and sports. He actively pursued sports during his youth and has a passion for adventure and outdoor activities like trekking.
 

Social Initiatives

He is actively involved in various social causes and supports multiple charities and has been an advocate for gender equality, women's rights, and other social issues.

Poetry and Writing

Farhan is also known for his interest in poetry and writing. He has penned poems and shares his creative works on social media, showcasing his literary side beyond his film career.

