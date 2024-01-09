Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar: 6 facts about the actor-director

Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar is an actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, and lyricist.
Farhan made his directorial debut with the film 'Dil Chahta Hai' in 2001. The movie was praised for its fresh storytelling and realistic portrayal of friendships.
He showcased his singing talent in the film 'Rock On!!' where he played the character of a rock band member. He not only acted but also lent his voice to several songs in the film.
Farhan Akhtar is known for his dedication to fitness and sports. He actively pursued sports during his youth and has a passion for adventure and outdoor activities like trekking.
He is actively involved in various social causes and supports multiple charities and has been an advocate for gender equality, women's rights, and other social issues.
Farhan is also known for his interest in poetry and writing. He has penned poems and shares his creative works on social media, showcasing his literary side beyond his film career.